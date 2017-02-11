Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Iraqi Capital Turn Deadly

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported citing own sources that supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr took to the streets calling for election reforms and anti-corruption measures.
Baghdad, anti-corruption protests pic.twitter.com/0sKaIsm151— Rebeen Doski (@RebeenDoski) 11 февраля 2017 г.
Police clashed with the demonstrators and fired tear gas in order to prevent them from entering the district with government buildings, the broadcaster added.
#Iraq: Thousands of people pour into streets in #Baghdad in anti-corruption protests. pic.twitter.com/T5PhqtyYT2— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) 11 февраля 2017 г.
