Iran Could Allow Russia Use its Airspace to Support Operation in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian jets used Iranian airspace several times for their anti-terrorist campaign in Syria.

"Iran and Russia cooperate in Syria not in single case, but the coordination is comprehensive, embracing different aspects; accordingly, Iran’s airspace welcomes Russian fighter jets in case they seek hitting terrorists’ targets in Syria," Ali Shamkhani said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

Iran Ready to Allow Russian Warplanes to Use Hamadan Airbase for 'Takeoff and Refueling'

He added that, at the same time, issuing permissions to allow Russian aircraft to use Iranian airspace would require a lot of procedures and approvals made by different Iranian institutions.

Earlier, the Russian upper house of parliament's defense committee chair said that Russia could use Iran's Hamadan airbase in case the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier used for anti-terror strikes in Syria moves away from Syria for a new mission.

Earlier this week, Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser returned home from Syria.

Iran allowed the Russian strike force to operate from the base in the Hamadan province in mid-August. The jets returned to Russia a week later, after completing their anti-terror mission, which targeted jihadists in Syria.