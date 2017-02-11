Register
    Russian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter bomber takes off from Hemeimeem Air Base in the Latakia province, Syria.

    Iran Could Allow Russia Use its Airspace to Support Operation in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Middle East
    Tehran and Moscow have been cooperating on a number of issues related to the Syrian conflict and it is possible that Iran will allow Russia use its airspace to support the anti-terrorist operation in Syria, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian jets used Iranian airspace several times for their anti-terrorist campaign in Syria.

    "Iran and Russia cooperate in Syria not in single case, but the coordination is comprehensive, embracing different aspects; accordingly, Iran’s airspace welcomes Russian fighter jets in case they seek hitting terrorists’ targets in Syria," Ali Shamkhani said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

    Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bomber landing at an air base near the Iranian city of Hamadan
    © REUTERS/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Iran Ready to Allow Russian Warplanes to Use Hamadan Airbase for 'Takeoff and Refueling'
    He added that, at the same time, issuing permissions to allow Russian aircraft to use Iranian airspace would require a lot of procedures and approvals made by different Iranian institutions.

    Earlier, the Russian upper house of parliament's defense committee chair said that Russia could use Iran's Hamadan airbase in case the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier used for anti-terror strikes in Syria moves away from Syria for a new mission.

    Earlier this week, Russian Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser returned home from Syria.

    Iran allowed the Russian strike force to operate from the base in the Hamadan province in mid-August. The jets returned to Russia a week later, after completing their anti-terror mission, which targeted jihadists in Syria.

