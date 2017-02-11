Russia Delivers Over 1.5 Tonnes of Aid to Syrians in Homs Province

© REUTERS/ Vladimir Isachenkov Fair Aid Charity Supplies Syrian Children With Hundreds of Pounds of Medicine

HMEIMYM (Syria) (Sputnik) — He added that the Russian specialists had also deployed a medical post in the town and provide local residents with medical supplies.

"During the humanitarian action in the settlement of Talkalakh in the Homs province, he Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has provided the families in need with food packages," Col. Sergei Drozhin told reporters.

Russia has been providing the civilians of the crisis-torn Middle Eastern country with humanitarian aid for months. According to the reconciliation center, Russian specialists had provided medical assistance to more than 7,000 people since the beginning of the humanitarian actions.