Russia Carries Out 7 Humanitarian Operations in Syria in 24 Hours

"In the past 24 hours the Russian center for the reconciliation of the conflicting sides carried out seven humanitarian operations … The total weight of the humanitarian cargo passed to the population amounted to 6.2 tonnes," the statement says.
According to the reconciliation center, Russian planes have also delivered 20.6 tonnes of humanitarian aid received by the Syrian authorities through UN channels to the Deir ez-Zor area in eastern Syria.
Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011. The internal fighting between government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups has claimed thousands of lives.
