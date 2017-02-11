Trump Tells Abadi US Carrying Out Military Buildup of Forces in Iraq

"President Trump emphasized the buildup of the United States military," the readout said on Friday. "President Trump also congratulated Iraqi forces on their recent progress in Mosul [and] thanked Prime Minister Abadi for his leadership."
Moreover, Trump and Abadi discussed the threat they believed that Iran presented to the entire Middle East region, the White House noted.
"Both leaders spoke to the threat Iran presents across the entire region. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the long-term partnership between the United States and Iraq grounded in the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement," the readout stated.
Trump also emphasized the continuing support of the United States for the Iraqi people in their shared fight against the Islamic State terror group, the White House added.
