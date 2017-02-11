Register
    Syrian pro-government fighters fire a Russian 122mm howitzer gun as they advance in the recently recaptured village of Joubah during an offensive towards the area of Al-Bab in Aleppo province, on November 25, 2016

    Syrian Army Cuts Off Last Retreat Path for Daesh in Al-Bab - Source

    © AFP 2016/ GEORGE OURFALIAN
    A source reports that Syrian government forces have cut off the retreat path from the city of al-Bab near the Turkish border for Daesh militants.

    T-72 tank at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Syrian city of Palmyra.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Army Reaches Oil Deposits, Kicks Daesh Out of Homs Desert (VIDEO)
    BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Syrian government forces have cut off the retreat path from the city of al-Bab near the Turkish border for militants from the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, a source told Sputnik.

    "It is very important that yesterday [Thursday] the army took control of the Ayn Alloushye height. The thing is, the only retreat path for Daesh is thus cut off," the source said, adding that on Friday, the Syrian army and allied forces came to Tadif, which is less than one kilometer (0.6 miles) away from al-Bab.

    Turkish media reported on Friday that Turkish airstrikes had killed almost two dozen Daesh militants in al-Bab.

    The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh, outlawed in many countries, in August 2016. Currently, Turkish-led forces are attempting to advance into and liberate al-Bab, controlled by Daesh forces, from the north and east.

    Meanwhile the Syrian army is approaching al-Bab from the west and south. The Syrian government forces and the Turkish-led forces are not coordinating their actions since Damascus considers the presence of Turkish forces on the territory of Syria a violation of Syria’s sovereignty.

