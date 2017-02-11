Syrian Army Cuts Off Last Retreat Path for Daesh in Al-Bab - Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Syrian government forces have cut off the retreat path from the city of al-Bab near the Turkish border for militants from the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, a source told Sputnik.

"It is very important that yesterday [Thursday] the army took control of the Ayn Alloushye height. The thing is, the only retreat path for Daesh is thus cut off," the source said, adding that on Friday, the Syrian army and allied forces came to Tadif, which is less than one kilometer (0.6 miles) away from al-Bab.

Turkish media reported on Friday that Turkish airstrikes had killed almost two dozen Daesh militants in al-Bab.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh, outlawed in many countries, in August 2016. Currently, Turkish-led forces are attempting to advance into and liberate al-Bab, controlled by Daesh forces, from the north and east.

Meanwhile the Syrian army is approaching al-Bab from the west and south. The Syrian government forces and the Turkish-led forces are not coordinating their actions since Damascus considers the presence of Turkish forces on the territory of Syria a violation of Syria’s sovereignty.