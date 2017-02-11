Deployment of National Guard in Tripoli Might Destabilize Situation - State Dept

“This deployment has the potential to further destabilize the already fragile security situation in Tripoli,” the release stated on Friday.
A lack of coordination among Libyan forces benefits the Islamic State (Daesh) terror group seeking to exploit Libyan territory and resources, the release added.
The LNG was created in 2015 by the General National Congress to counter terrorism and crime in Libya. It would also combat arms trafficking in the county and protect diplomatic institutions.
The LNG played a role in the Sirte battle against Daesh.
