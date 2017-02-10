De Mistura Hopes Syrian Opposition Able to Form Delegations for Geneva Talks

© AFP 2016/ MOHAMED ABDULLAH Situation in Syria's East Ghouta May Threaten Geneva Peace Talks

PARIS (Sputnik) — De Mistura met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault in Paris on Friday to take stock of the political and security situation in Syria as well as preparations for the inter-Syrian negotiations.

De Mistura has repeatedly stated the opposition must be represented in a credible manner at intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva, and warned that he would have to personally form the opposition delegation if the Syrians failed to do so on their own.