Situation in Syria's East Ghouta May Threaten Geneva Peace Talks

"The situation in East Ghouta — a town in the outskirts of Damascus — poses a potential threat to the ceasefire and upcoming talks in Geneva," de Mistura said following talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault in Paris.
The UN envoy added that the UN mediators had repeatedly asked Russia and Turkey to maintain control over the situation in East Ghouta.
The inter-Syrian negotiations are scheduled to resume on February 20 in Geneva.
De MISTURA all it wants is REGIME CHANGE and that WEST control Syria.
cast235
ALL he does is BLAME Russia for ALL west , NATO and minions done.
U.N is a BUFFOON, place to die laughing. With paper tiger laws and resolutions.
they give trophies themselves because only someone with a MACABRE way of thinking would congratulate the leadership of VASSALS paid by west.