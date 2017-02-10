Situation in Syria's East Ghouta May Threaten Geneva Peace Talks

© AFP 2016/ AMER ALMOHIBANY Foreign Intelligence 'Might Have Been Involved' in Ghouta Gas Attack in Syria

PARIS (Sputnik) — The situation in Syria's town of East Ghouta near capital Damascus may have a negative impact on the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva and on the ceasefire regime in the war-torn country, UN Special Envoy for Syria said Friday.

"The situation in East Ghouta — a town in the outskirts of Damascus — poses a potential threat to the ceasefire and upcoming talks in Geneva," de Mistura said following talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault in Paris.

The UN envoy added that the UN mediators had repeatedly asked Russia and Turkey to maintain control over the situation in East Ghouta.

The inter-Syrian negotiations are scheduled to resume on February 20 in Geneva.