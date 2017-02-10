US-Led Coalition Started Disabling Bridges Near Syria's Raqqa - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State has started disabling bridges south of the Syrian city of Raqqa to enhance constriction on the city, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

"We have begun disabling bridges south of Raqqa along the Euphrates, so the constriction on Raqqa is starting," Davis told reporters.

The spokesperson added that the isolation of the city is "well underway."

US-led coalition forces are backing two operations to oust the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, from its stronghold in the Iraqi city of Mosul and its de facto capital Raqqa.

On Wednesday, coalition Commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said liberation of Mosul and Raqqa may conclude "within the next six months."