19:30 GMT +310 February 2017
    Rally marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution in the capital Tehran

    US Flags Set on Fire During Rally in Tehran Amid Deteriorating Relations

    © Photo: Soheil Ghanbarzadeh
    Hundreds of thousands of Iranians came out on the streets on Friday to mark the 38th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran. This nationwide event has coincided with a sharp deterioration in relations between Iran and US.

    Marches in Tehran and other Iranian cities were accompanied by traditional slogans against the US and the “Zionist regime” of Israel, according to the Iranian media.

    During his address to the demonstrators on the capital's square Azadi [Freedom], Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned foreign forces against the use of the “language of threats” against the Islamic Republic.

    The president added that the Iranian nation would make anyone who would make attempts to use threatening language “regret” their actions.

    "This presence [of people in the rallies] is a response to the incorrect statements of the new White House leaders as people are telling the world that they are to speak to the Iranian nation with the language of respect and avoid using the language of bullying and threats," Rouhani told reporters on the sidelines of the rallies, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency.

    ​Iranian news agency Mehr reported that commander Ghasem Soleimani of the Quds Force, a special forces unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards took part in the march and so did the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi.

    Earlier, the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the citizens of the country to come out on February 10 to “demonstrate their commitment to the enemy.”

    During the protests in Tehran, American and Israeli flags were set on fire with chants “Death to the US,” heard in the crowd.

    ​United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Tehran for its military and nuclear activities, including the recent ballistic missile tests, saying that Iran is "playing with fire," adding that he would not be as "kind" to Tehran as his predecessor Barack Obama had been.

    The US president has also opposed the Iran nuclear deal, adding that he would review it. The US leader has also included Iran in the list of seven countries whose citizens are temporarily not allowed to visit the United States.

