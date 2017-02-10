Ankara, Moscow to Take Steps to Prevent Accidental Incidents in Syria - PM

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday the accidental strike near the northern Syrian town of Al Bab, which had led to casualties among Turkish military personnel.

"The Russian side openly said that the incident was a result of an unintended strike and expressed condolences. The sides will take coordinated steps to prevent such incidents in future," Yildirim said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had expressed his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the deaths of Turkish soldiers

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, said that Moscow's prompt response to the incident would help avoid damage to bilateral relations.

The sides were not planning to set up a joint commission to investigate the incident as the situation was "quite clear," according to a military source.