Register
16:00 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels, hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts in several Yemeni cities, in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016

    Saudi General Predicts Yemeni Conflict Will Soon Be Brought to an End

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 27004

    Commenting on the ongoing conflict in Yemen, Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri, spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition forces, told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia and its allies support the Yemeni legitimate government and want to find a solution to the crisis.

    The UNICEF logo is seen at the German UNICEF headquarters in Cologne, Germany, on Feb. 5, 2008.
    © AP Photo/ Hermann J. Knippertz
    Syria, Yemen Top Targets for 2017 UNICEF Emergency Aid Appeal
    Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the government, led by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and Shiite Houthi rebels, who have been supported by army units loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

    A Saudi-led coalition, supported by the United States, has been fighting against Houthis since 2015 to re-install the Hadi government.

    The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called Saudi attacks on civilian areas a violation of international law, but Riyadh denied the claims.

    The legitimacy of the Yemeni government has been recognized by the majority of countries, including Russia. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly urged for a political solution to the conflict.

    (File) Smoke rises as a Yemeni military armoured personnel carrier was hit by a Houthi rocket near the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, Yemen January 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fawaz Salman
    Yemeni Rebels Kill Three Saudi Mercenaries in Sanaa Province
    In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, al-Assiri stressed that the Saudi-led coalition regards Houthi rebels as terrorists.

    "Everyone understands that those [rebel] groups are losing. Very soon, security, stability and the legitimate government will be restored. Currently, the government controls 85 percent of the country. […] There is no place in Yemen for rebellious groups," the spokesperson said.

    Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Yemen remains disastrous. According to UN data, 8,100 people died in the conflict and 20,000 were injured. The number of displaced people reached 2.3 million. Some 21 million are in need for humanitarian aid.

    According to al-Assiri, Houthi rebels are to blame for many civilian deaths in the conflict.

    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, children play amid the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed, File
    Tehran Slams Saudi Arabia's Attacks on Yemeni Civilians During 'Fruitless War'
    "They abducted and killed a lot of people. In fact, those supporting them make up only one percent of the Yemeni population. They want to impose their will on 26 million Yemenis," he said.

    Al-Assiri also commented on a tragic incident which took place in October when a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a funeral ceremony in Sanaa killed over 100. In an official statement, the coalition admitted that the airstrike was conducted by mistake.

    "That was just one incident among thousands of combat sorties by our aircraft. The coalition did not invade Yemen, but started the operation at a request from the legitimate government. We admitted the mistake. But the entire operation should not be judged just by one incident," he said.

    Commenting on the negotiating process, al-Assiri accused the Saleh-led government of fueling the conflict.

    "The Arab coalition supports the legitimate government, including in their policies. The government spent three months on peaceful talks in Kuwait. All possible options and concessions were discussed. But the opposite party decided to carry out their own policy, and the talks failed. Houthis and the government led by Saleh fuel the conflict, by establishing a parallel government," he said.

    In conclusion, al-Assiri suggested that finally the legitimate government and its allies will "reach its goal and establish peace and stability in Yemen."

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US to Continue Working With Yemen Against Al-Qaeda, Daesh - State Department
    UN Warns Saudi Arms Suppliers Over Complicity in Yemen War Crimes
    Yemen Rebels Hit Saudi Naval Vessel with Missile Attack (VIDEO)
    UN Special Envoy to Yemen Calls on Parties of Conflict to Put End to Violence
    Tags:
    Houthi rebels, military conflict, Yemen, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok