Daesh Leader Suspected of Major Kabul Attacks Killed in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Khaama Press, the joint operation of the national security forces and the international coalition forces was carried out on January 13 in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province.

ISIL-K senior facilitator Qari Munib was killed in a counterterrorism operation in eastern Afghanistan.(1/3) — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) February 9, 2017

​The killed Daesh leader, Qari Munib, was involved, in particular, in the suicide attack on Shiite Baqir-ul-Olum mosque in Kabul in November 2016, which killed at least 27 people and in an attack on protesters in the capital, according to the media outlet.

(2/3) He was responsible for attacks on our people in Achin, protesters in Dehmazang, a mosque & Nepali workers. — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) February 9, 2017

​(3/3) Pres. @AshrafGhani Those like Qari Munib, committing crimes against our people will be brought to justice.

​Afghanistan government forces are currently fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. Other extremist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in many countries including the United States and Russia, have also expanded their activities both in the country and in neighboring states.

Throughout 2016, the Afghan security forces killed a number of Daesh commanders in different parts of the country.