UN Secretary-General to Meet Turkish President, Prime Minister in Istanbul

© AFP 2016/ Andreas Solaro EU-Turkey-Style Deal on Migrants Not Applicable to Libya - UN Refugee Office

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — "Later today the Secretary-General will travel to Istanbul, Turkey and then to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Egypt, as first past of his visits to the region," the UN said in a press release on Thursday "In Istanbul, the Secretary-General is expected to have separate meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Turkey."

In Saudi Arabia Guterres is scheduled to meet with the King, the Crown Prince and Deputy Crown Prince, as well as with senior officials. In UAE he will also hold meetings with the leaders of the country and deliver remarks at the 2017 World Government Summit.

Guterres is also due to meet leaders of Oman and Qatar, as well as President and member of the government of Egypt.

Secretary-General will then travel to Bonn to take part in the G20 Ministerial Meeting, where he will "focus on the Sustainable Development Goals and will also stress the need to rebuild trust in the international community in order to address pressing peace and security challenges".

Following the ministerial meeting, Guterres will travel to Munich for the annual Security Conference where he will focus on the issues of diplomacy for peace, attention to conflict prevention and building a stronger commitment to multilateralism as well as UN reforms.