Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Almost 4,000 Syrians

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) – Russia has carried out eight humanitarian operations in Syria in the past 24 hours, delivering aid to almost 4,000 civilians, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation informs in its daily bulletin.

"In the past 24 hours 3,900 residents received humanitarian aid. The total weight of the humanitarian cargo passed to the population amounted to 5.44 tonnes [metric tons]," the center said.

Six of the most recent Russian humanitarian operations were carried out in the city of Aleppo; one was successfully completed in the province of Damascus, and one in Latakia province.

Aleppo residents received 3.74 metric tons of bread, the Russian reconciliation center said. School children in Latakia province received school supplies and presents.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011. The internal fighting between government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups has claimed thousands of lives.

According to Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) lawmaker Dmitry Sablin, who is currently on a visit to Syria as part of a Russian delegation, terrorists still control some of the water supplies in Aleppo and local residents are suffering from fuel and water shortages.