Dangerous Way Out of Daesh-Controlled Al Bab

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – “Turkish jets and forces deployed under the operation Euphrates Shield totally destroyed 90 percent of the town, the remaining 10 percent is unfit for habitation,” Rajab said.

He added that Daesh terrorists gave civilians a choice: either to leave for Daesh-controlled Raqqa, Al Tabqah and Maskanah or to stay in Al Bab in order to become human shields.

Rajab and his family decided to flee the Daesh-controlled areas to the territory under the Syrian government control.

“When we left for the town of Tadif, one of the Daesh terrorists asked me where we were going … He shouted at me so that I returned [to Al Bab],” he said.

After Rajab had said his family could not return because of permanent shelling, the terrorist told him to go to Raqqa but Rajab refused. The terrorist said that their bodies would soon return to Al Bab if they tried to escape.

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis EU Aims to Assist 1Mln Refugees in Turkey Over Next 6 Months - UN World Food Programme

“After about a kilometer [0.6 mile] we were massively shelled. There were about 30 people in the bus, five of them were killed, others were injured,” Rajab said.

Near Tadif they saw servicemen, who provided them with covering fire.

“We reached the army, they took injured women and children and sent them to a hospital in Aleppo on tanks,” Rajab said.

The Turkish army launched the Operation Euphrates Shield against the Daesh, outlawed many countries, last August. As a result of the operation, the northern Syrian city of Jarabulus on the border with Turkey was cleared from the terrorists. Currently, the Turkish army, backing the Syrian opposition, advances in the battle for Al Bab.

At the same time the Syrian troops approached Al Bab from the south.