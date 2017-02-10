Grand Mufti of Syria Asks Russia to Send Doctors to Perform Surgeries in Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – "We want you to come up with a list of doctors who would like to come to Syria for 15 days and perform surgeries. We will prepare surgery rooms here," Badreddin said at a meeting with Russian parliament members and doctors.

Director of the A. Tsyb Medical Radiological Research Center, a branch of the National Medical Research Radiological Center of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Andrei Kaprin, who is currently on a visit to Syria as part of a Russian delegation, said that Russia was ready to send doctors to perform surgeries in Syria and was also willing to provide Syrian medical specialists with free education in Russia.

On Monday, a Russian delegation comprising State Duma lawmakers Dmitry Sablin, Sergey Gavrilov and Alexander Yushchenko, as well as Russian medics, arrived in Syria with a working visit.

Syrian President Bashar Assad held a meeting with the delegation members earlier this week. The lawmakers visited the city of Aleppo on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian medical specialists visited a hospital in Damascus.