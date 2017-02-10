Grand Mufti of Syria Asks Russia to Send Doctors to Perform Surgeries in Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – "We want you to come up with a list of doctors who would like to come to Syria for 15 days and perform surgeries. We will prepare surgery rooms here," Badreddin said at a meeting with Russian parliament members and doctors.
On Monday, a Russian delegation comprising State Duma lawmakers Dmitry Sablin, Sergey Gavrilov and Alexander Yushchenko, as well as Russian medics, arrived in Syria with a working visit.
Syrian President Bashar Assad held a meeting with the delegation members earlier this week. The lawmakers visited the city of Aleppo on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian medical specialists visited a hospital in Damascus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)