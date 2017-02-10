Terrorists Causing Water Shortage in Syrian Aleppo - Delegation Member

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Terrorists are controlling a water tower in eastern Aleppo hampering civilians in the Syrian city from getting enough water, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) lawmaker Dmitry Sablin said after visiting Aleppo.

"There are problems with water. Terrorists are holding the pumping station," Sablin told journalists, adding that local residents are getting water from wells that have been demined after terrorists left the city.

The lawmaker also told reporters that Aleppo residents are experiencing fuel problems.

On Monday, a Russian delegation comprising State Duma lawmakers Dmitry Sablin, Sergey Gavrilov and Alexander Yushchenko, as well as Russian medics, arrived in Syria with a working visit.

Syrian President Bashar Assad held a meeting with the delegation members earlier this week. The lawmakers visited the city of Aleppo on Thursday.