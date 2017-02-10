ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkey has positively assessed Russia’s constructive position in connection with the incident in northern Syria, when an accidental Russian airstrike led to the death of three Turkish servicemen, a high-ranking Turkish military source in Ankara told Sputnik.

"Talks have been held with Russian colleagues with the coordination of the administration of our president and prime minister. The death of our servicemen caused us great grief, we are praying for the recovery of our wounded comrades. However, the actions and the constructive position of Russian officials right after the incident were met positively by us," the source said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed an accidental airstrike in Syria on Thursday that killed three Turkish servicemen and wounded another 11.

A military source in Ankara told Sputnik on Thursday that Russia and Turkey would not set up a joint commission to investigate the airstrike incident as the situation was "quite clear."