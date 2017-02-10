Register
01:18 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the Kurdish internal security forces (known as the Asayish) check vehicles on December 16, 2015 in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli as tensions rose between regime forces and Kurdish fighter in the city

    Russia Promoting Syrian Government-Kurds Dialogue Establishment

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8631

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that Russia is promoting the establishment of dialogue between the Syrian government and the Syrian Kurds for preservation of a united country.

    UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives to attend the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Syria Peace Talks Should Be Direct, Include Kurds - Russian Envoy to UN
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is promoting the establishment of dialogue between the Syrian government and the Syrian Kurds for preservation of a united country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

    "The Russian side is making efforts to establish mutual understanding between the Syrian government and the Syrian Kurds in the interest of preserving a united Syria. In June-December 2016, four rounds of such contacts took place with Russian mediation, during which the Syrian government delegation held direct or mediated dialogue with representatives of political and public structures of the Syrian Kurds when such need arose," Lavrov told the Izvestiya newspaper.

    "The Kurdish issue is pivotal to preservation of the Syrian statehood and prospects of the comprehensive stabilization in the Middle East. Our consistent involvement in regional affairs, dictated by the interests of restoring stability and eliminating the hotbed of international terrorism requires continued efforts to promotion of seeking necessary compromises that would allow all ethnic and religious groups of the Syrian people to live in peace," Lavrov said.

    Related:

    Syrian Kurds Welcome Russia's Proposed Draft Constitution for Syria
    Syrian Kurds Rep Arrives in Moscow to Discuss ‘Syrian Project’ With Russian FM
    Syrian Kurdish-Led Rebel Group Refuses to Abide by Astana Meeting’s Decisions
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok