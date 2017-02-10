Russia Promoting Syrian Government-Kurds Dialogue Establishment

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Syria Peace Talks Should Be Direct, Include Kurds - Russian Envoy to UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is promoting the establishment of dialogue between the Syrian government and the Syrian Kurds for preservation of a united country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Russian side is making efforts to establish mutual understanding between the Syrian government and the Syrian Kurds in the interest of preserving a united Syria. In June-December 2016, four rounds of such contacts took place with Russian mediation, during which the Syrian government delegation held direct or mediated dialogue with representatives of political and public structures of the Syrian Kurds when such need arose," Lavrov told the Izvestiya newspaper.

"The Kurdish issue is pivotal to preservation of the Syrian statehood and prospects of the comprehensive stabilization in the Middle East. Our consistent involvement in regional affairs, dictated by the interests of restoring stability and eliminating the hotbed of international terrorism requires continued efforts to promotion of seeking necessary compromises that would allow all ethnic and religious groups of the Syrian people to live in peace," Lavrov said.