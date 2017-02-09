Register
16:12 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Tochka short-range tactical ballistic missile launched from test area in the Kaliningrad Region

    Russian MoD Denies Reports of Alleged Strikes in Syria by Tochka-U Systems

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    21177100

    The Russian Defense Ministry denied reports of alleged strikes in Syria carried out by Russia's Tochka-U ballistic missile systems.

    On Wednesday, Fox News claimed citing US officials that Russia had allegedly delivered 50 short-range ballistic missiles to the Syrian port of Tartus.

    Both Russia and Turkey have not registered any strikes carried out by Tochka-U ballistic missile systems in Syria, the Defense Ministry said.

    "There is no information about alleged strikes by Tochka-U missiles this week on the Syrian opposition units in Idlib. Neither Russia, nor Turkey recorded it," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

    At the same time, he noted that the joint Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian ceasefire carried out round-the-clock monitoring of violations of the cessation of hostilities.

    "Every day, all the evidence of such violations by the Syrian troops and by the armed opposition are being registered, checked and published on the Russian Defense Ministry website," the general said.

    An exhibition missile launch from the Tochka-U tactical complex. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Kremlin Comments on Alleged Russia's Supplies of Tochka Ballistic Missiles to Syria
    Russia "fully honors its commitments undertaken on December 30, 2016, on the ceasefire regime in Syria, which does not include Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorist groups," Konashenkov concluded.

    Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

    The Tochka (Point)-U is a mobile missile system, designed to launch precise attacks on the enemy's tactical targets, such as control posts, bridges, storage facilities, troop concentrations and airfields. The modernized version of the Tochka-U, which can carry nuclear, biological or chemical warheads, has a maximum firing range of up to 185 kilometers.

    Related:

    Kremlin Comments on Alleged Russian Supply of Tochka Ballistic Missiles to Syria
    Tochka-U Missile Systems to Deploy to Southern Russia for Drills
    Tags:
    ceasefire, Tochka ballistic missiles, Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, Turkey, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Cheaper option than flying there Mu-23 bombers all the way from Russia to take out major installations.
      Interesting tactic by US Defense to claim there use to get Russia to confirm there existence then again its a clear warning to Daesh that hell will be unleashed on them if they don't hoist the white flag, its over for them either now or in 3-4 months with massive losses to Daesh.
    • Reply
      Gentle Eagle
      Tochka-U is Incredible!!!
      I mean ISIS and their so called Western backer-sponsors deserve its hits but the TRUTH of the story comes from the so called EAST, thus RUSSIA.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok