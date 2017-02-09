Kremlin Comments on Alleged Russian Supply of Tochka Ballistic Missiles to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Fox News claimed citing US officials that Russia had allegedly delivered 50 short-range ballistic missiles to the Syrian port of Tartus.

"We cannot comment on that. I have no such information," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the reports of Russia's alleged supply of 50 Tochka missiles to Syria.

The Tochka (Point)-U is a mobile missile system, designed to launch precise attacks on the enemy's tactical targets, such as control posts, bridges, storage facilities, troop concentrations and airfields. The modernized version of the Tochka-U, which can carry nuclear, biological or chemical warheads, has a maximum firing range of up to 185 kilometers.