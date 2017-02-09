Daesh Militants Kill Over 40 People Trying to Flee Western Mosul in One Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Times newspaper, at least 45 young men, the youngest just 16 years old, were murdered by Daesh terrorists, who tried to refill its ranks after suffering heavy losses in January.

The first killing occurred when 40 men attempted to swim to government-held territory on the east side on Monday, while another five were shot dead attempting to do the same on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

The bodies of victims were handed back to relatives as a warning, according to The Times.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh in June 2014. At least 750,000 civilians are living in Mosul’s western part under Daesh control, according to UN estimates.

Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017.