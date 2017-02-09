Israel Denies Involvement in Night Gaza Bombing Killing Two Palestinians

"The military command denies the participation of the Israel Defense Forces in the airstrike, which was reported [by the Palestinians]," she said.
According to Palestinian officials, the Israeli air force on Thursday attacked an underground tunnel in Gaza on the border with Egypt several hours after a rocket attack on the Israeli town of Eilat.
In July 2014, Israel launched a military operation against Hamas in order to destroy its rocket launchers and the network of tunnels along the Gaza border with the Jewish State. In August, Israel and Palestinian armed groups agreed on a ceasefire.
WATCH: Female soldier catches #Hamas terrorists shooting at #IDF https://t.co/HGRMucqfcS pic.twitter.com/T8Dk1xvlVT— Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) 8 февраля 2017 г.
