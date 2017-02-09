Israel Denies Involvement in Night Gaza Bombing Killing Two Palestinians

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Israeli military press service reported having intercepted three rockets fired at Eilat from the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula. According to local media, Daesh (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the incident.

"The military command denies the participation of the Israel Defense Forces in the airstrike, which was reported [by the Palestinians]," she said.

According to Palestinian officials, the Israeli air force on Thursday attacked an underground tunnel in Gaza on the border with Egypt several hours after a rocket attack on the Israeli town of Eilat.

In July 2014, Israel launched a military operation against Hamas in order to destroy its rocket launchers and the network of tunnels along the Gaza border with the Jewish State. In August, Israel and Palestinian armed groups agreed on a ceasefire.