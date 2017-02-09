Daesh Claims Responsibility for Firing Rockets at Israel's Eilat Resort Town

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, Daesh claimed responsibility for firing six rockets, though only four reached the Israeli territory, with three being intercepted by Israel and one hitting an area outside the city.

Following the attack, the local authorities increased the threat level in the town, though lowered it on Thursday morning.

The rockets heading from the Sinai Peninsula to Eilat were detected Wednesday night by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.

The Eilat port town has repeatedly come under attacks from the territory of Egypt, where radical Islamist groups, including Daesh, outlawed in many countries including Russia, are active. So far, these attacks have not led to any casualties or damages.