Civilians in Syria Get 9 Tonnes of Aid From Russian Reconciliation Center

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) – Russian servicemen have delivered 9 tonnes (metric tons) of humanitarian aid to residents of the Syrian city of Aleppo, as well as civilians in the Syrian provinces of Homs, Damascus and As-Suwayda, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said in its daily bulletin.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian center for the reconciliation of the conflicting sides [in Syria] carried out nine humanitarian operations," the statement says, specifying that six of the operations were carried out in Aleppo, one in the province of Homs, one in As-Suwayda province and one in the Damascus governorate.

Aleppo residents received 3.8 tonnes of bread, according to the statement.

Overall, a total of 4,100 civilians in Syria received Russian humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in the country since 2011. The internal conflict has claimed thousands of lives, displacing over 6 million people and leaving over 13 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN data.