Several Missiles Fired at Israel’s Eilat Resort Town

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – On Wednesday night, The Jewish Press reported that two red alert sirens were activated in the Eilat area when several incoming missiles were detected.

"The alarm sirens went off in the Eilat area after which an explosion was heard," police said in a statement.

According to the Israeli Army, the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted the missiles, which were fired from the territory of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.