US to Continue Working With Yemen Against Al-Qaeda, Daesh - State Department

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed US Forces Not Ordered to Cease Operations in Yemen - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Toner said Hadi had been a stalwart partner in the fight against Daesh and Yemen’s al-Qaeda branch, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

"We will continue to work with him and his representatives to ensure that this important partnership remains solid in order to ultimately eradicate AQAP/ISIS [Daesh] from Yemen," Toner stated.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Yemen had withdrawn permission for US forces to conduct special operations inside the country following January 29 operation that resulted in the deaths of civilians and a US Navy service member.

Toner noted the Yemeni foreign minister had denied the reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, Central Command spokesman Maj. Josh Jacques told Sputnik that US forces had not been ordered to cease operations or directed to halt operational planning.