MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow and Washington agreed the Memorandum of Understanding on flight operations in Syria on October 20, 2015, and review periodically its implementation in videoconferencing calls.

"The sides discussed the implementation of reached agreements…focusing on the analysis of certain elements of cooperation that allow Russia and the United States to avoid potential conflicts," the ministry said in a statement.

"The participants noted the absence of serious incidents involving Russian and US-led coalition aircraft during missions in Syria, as well as the effectiveness and reliability of existing lines of communication," the statement said.