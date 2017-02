WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Dorrian explained the isolation phase is intended to eliminate the ability of Daesh to get fighters and equipment in and out of the city.

"The Raqqa isolation phase will be completed within the next few weeks," Dorian stated on Wednesday.

"Once Raqqa is isolated, Islamic State [Daesh] will not be able to reinforce fighters in Raqqa and those in the city will not be able to get out," Dorrian explained.

Daesh captured Raqqa in January 2014 and the city has served as its center of operations since.