Russia, Turkey Share Data on Recent Ceasefire Violations in Syria

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 4 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [3], and Damascus [1] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.
"The Turkish side has registered 11 violations: five in Damascus, four in Idlib, and two in Daraa provinces," the bulletin said.
According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any violations registered by Turkey.
