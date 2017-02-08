Register
    NATO Resolute Support Ready to Assist Red Cross in Afghanistan After Assault

    NATO’s Resolute Support mission is ready to provide any requested assistance to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) after six employees were killed in northern Afghanistan, mission spokesman Cpt. Bill Salvin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier Wednesday, an unknown assailant shot and killed six Red Cross employees in the northern Jowzjan province. Two other employees are still missing, according to ICRC President Peter Maurer.

    "We have not been asked to provide any support to the ICRC. If asked, we would provide whatever assistance possible," Salvin stated.

    Salvin offered Resolute Support’s condolences to the families of the employees killed and kidnapped.

    The incident comes one day after a suicide bombing outside the Supreme Court in Kabul killed 20 people and injured dozens more.

    The Taliban have denied involvement in both attacks.

