NATO Resolute Support Ready to Assist Red Cross in Afghanistan After Assault

"We have not been asked to provide any support to the ICRC. If asked, we would provide whatever assistance possible," Salvin stated.
Salvin offered Resolute Support’s condolences to the families of the employees killed and kidnapped.
The incident comes one day after a suicide bombing outside the Supreme Court in Kabul killed 20 people and injured dozens more.
The Taliban have denied involvement in both attacks.
