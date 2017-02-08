Key Reasons Why Daesh is No Longer Attractive to Foreign Fighters

The analyst specializing in militant groups added that these trends have been apparent for some time and they are only "becoming worse."
Many foreign fighters have become disillusioned with Daesh, which controlled large swathes of land in the Middle East and promised to create a full-fledged state at the height of its power. Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi said that there are internal and external reasons pointing to the fact that the brutal group has become less attractive to foreign recruits.
"Conditions have deteriorated within the self-declared caliphate in terms of quality of life and salary payments," he explained. Those contemplating joining Daesh no longer believe that the group will provide an "all-inclusive benefits package" to its recruits.
The group which received half of its income from smuggling oil was once known as the richest terrorist organization in the world. It was forced to lower salaries when Russian and US-led coalitions focused on destroying the infrastructure underpinning its illicit energy trade.
"Of course there are some places where [Daesh] can regain territory or perhaps put more of a fight, … but the overall trend is still against it in terms of losing territory. That undermines the image that it wishes to project as a self-declared caliphate," he said.
Turkey's decision to push Daesh out of northern Syria has also affected the group's recruitment efforts.
"I think that as long as Daesh does not have border access with Turkey, then that's a huge problem in trying to get new waves of foreign fighters to come in. Now there is still of course the problem of other jihadi groups that recruit foreign fighters, but Daesh's recruitment has already sharply dropped off and is probably unlikely to recover," he said.
Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi was referring to Operation Euphrates Shield, a large-scale military campaign which Ankara launched on 4 August to push Daesh out of cities and settlements located on Syria's border with Turkey.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete KIDS, CHILDREN , pay attention PLEASE!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Terrorism lost momentum due to the prolonged of the fights. At first, those young terrorists were told that they would be fighting a quick war with full supports from top to bottom nations. Even if they knew that many of them would highly unlikely to return homes, they were excited and leave homes in the thousands. Now, the war drag on, the loses are too high, the sponsors from top to bottom politically losing momentum, and young terrorists those returned home chose the action for their personal anger by taking the law into their own hands caused backlash on terrorism as a whole altogether. So, fewer and fewer followers are attracted to the Allah Hacbard calls. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Trump failed to go to the root of the terrorist matter: The Saudi Barbarians and their world wide wahhabist indoctrination network and the Zio-wahhabi connection. Nevertheless, they apparently ran into recruitment problems of their own after throwing in thousands of Orc's monthly into Syria for five years.
cast235
Strike one. Russia , or then Soviet Union, invaded Afghanistan.
The TRUTH.
NATO got into Afghanistan, sent CIA and other Intel to kick Russia out, because Russia was invading?l
NOPE, that's the west PROPAGANDA>
NATO moved into AFGHANISTAN to grab the DRUGS, The seeds that the Brit Queen left behind!!!
Who gave them the DRUGS, that the Soviet's wanted to eliminate? GORBACHEV!!!
With the drugs came THUGS. Mc Cain and others worked HARD, to turn the Mujaheddin, into a sort of GANG. AL QAEDA was born.
911.
U.S went attacking Afghanistan claiming it was Afghan doing.
The truth? NOPE.
Bin said, It fell like I said it would. That was the SMOKING GUN, to set war criminals, into action. AL QAEDA chiefs died to HIDE the evidence.
Road MAP on mid east. A general, said , he saw the actual plan and names.
Missing is IRAN. That is been targeted now. Israel is behind all the plan of mid east.
IRAQ was NO mistake. Was the STUPIDITY of Gorbachev and others, signing sanctions that west produces. They to just produce regime changes.
Libya was targeted G was killed with bogus excuses. By NATO and U.S, U.K, France, Germany. JAPAN is with them.
Egypt saw their leader overthrown by Washington, France, U.K , Germany, NATO, Israel, JAPAN.
Others in the ground behind.
ASSAD MUST go!!. End of Arab springs.
AGAIN, U.S, U.K , FRANCE, GERMANY, NATO and minions. Israel was on this lead. So was JAPAN.
JAPAN is a VASSAL of NATO and WASHINGTON, U.K, FRANCE, GERMANY.
Video and pictures arrive to U.S with Mc Cain, hugging Al Qaeda, AL Nusra and other terrorist groups, to open recruiting centers to arm and train them, and claim they op[position.
STUPID(D VASSAL IDIOT world, does NOTHING, hundreds of thousands beheaded, funded and armed by west thru proxies, opening routes for oil , stolen articles. Turkey train terrorists, so does Qatar, Jordan. Israel was at it too.
Hundreds of thousands raped, children sold as sex slaves by terrorist opposition.
U.S at end began switching to kill AL Qaeda leaders. To hide evidence, ALL witnesses MUST DIE.
DAESH was form by all this smaller orgs. Now they planning to do a peaceful take over thanks top U.N peace at Geneva. They been ordered to HUSH down .
Peace plan passes to Astana.
Piece of MANURE DE Mistura, sold to west like the PIG HEAD he is, goes approving.
DAESH loses support with Turkey already behind Russia knowing the consequences could be DIRE.
Now who wants DAESH?
West already is cleaning it and re branding it. Al Qaeda heads are been whacked, in teh name of Justice. So they cannot tell the tales.
Washington is trying to play decent, and west is trying to go to Syria, like the people don't know all the truth.
ALL countries that trained armed this GARBAGE, should be BANNED from Syria. No investments or NOTHING.
Unfortunately they SAW what Russia is capable with a few planes and some bombs and missiles.
Now U.S wants to HIRE Russia. To end support for ASSAD.
Russia won't do that..
DAESH is like old war planes that are just scrap metal.
Russia cut their numbers so bad, and cut all corners, more than 900 were killed inside Russia alone.
DAESH is DOOM.
Now they trying to get involved, and move thing to NORMANDY?
Russia would send then to they know where. And refuse any more involvement that just will complicate the progress.
Here you go KIDS.
DAESH as JUNK pieces 101.
Next, when Russia finally move thru ground. They will RUN to U,N asking for help against Russia.
I would stay away from U.S. They JUST want to distract Russia and get the BEAR to OBEY.
peaceactivist2
Mikhas
He could have bombed the medieval degenerates back to the desert and their former careers as highwaymen and sex molesters and taken their money to make "America great again" and nobody would have complained, not even Russia and China, but the US is too involved in this dirty business started by the English.