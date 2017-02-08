Assad Interested in Russia's Help in Healthcare Area, Humanitarian Aid

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Assad held a meeting with a group of Russian lawmakers in Damascus.

"He [Assad] is very interested in Russia’s help in the healthcare area, humanitarian assistance, and asked his Bureau to acquire contacts [of Russian medical specialists]," Yushchenko said.

Syria had the necessary equipment but there was a lack of spare parts, so the help of experts was "fundamental," the Russian parliament's lower house member added.

Civilians in Syria continue receiving assistance from Russian medical specialists as they have been gravely affected by internal fighting between government forces, opposition and terrorist groups.