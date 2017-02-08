Assad Interested in Russia's Help in Healthcare Area, Humanitarian Aid

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Assad held a meeting with a group of Russian lawmakers in Damascus.
"He [Assad] is very interested in Russia’s help in the healthcare area, humanitarian assistance, and asked his Bureau to acquire contacts [of Russian medical specialists]," Yushchenko said.
Civilians in Syria continue receiving assistance from Russian medical specialists as they have been gravely affected by internal fighting between government forces, opposition and terrorist groups.
