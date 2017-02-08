Six Red Cross Staff Killed, Two Missing in North Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The situation in Afghanistan has significantly deteriorated in recent months. the country is suffering from the activity of the Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and from other terrorist groups including the Daesh, banned in Russia and many other countries.

"We confirm that six ICRC staff were killed and two are missing in Jawzjan province," the Red Cross said in a Twitter post, saying that it planned to issue a statement later.