Hamas Military Wing Receives Israeli Offer on Prisoners Exchange

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the brigades' members, the Israeli offer does not meet the minimum requirements of Hamas.

"We have received through mediators an offer from Israel to implement a new deal on prisoners exchange," Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing the brigades' statement without providing any details.

In June 2015, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to assist in return from the Gaza Strip of two Israeli nationals, Avera Mengistu of Ethiopian origin and an Arab-Bedouin whose name has not been disclosed. In 2014, they separately crossed into the Palestinian enclave, and the connection with them was lost. Both are believed to be held in Gaza by local militant groups, reportedly Hamas, which is outlawed by Israel. The militants are also believed to keep the bodies of two Israeli soldiers who died in 2014.

In 2011, Israel released over 1,000 Palestinians from prisons in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit kidnapped by Hamas militants in 2006.