Daesh Violates Laws of War by Occupying Hospitals During Battle for Mosul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Daesh terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, violates the law of war under which medical facilities should not be occupied during military offensives. If a hospital is used for military purposes and becomes a target for attack, a warning must be made in advance.
"As the battle for Mosul unfolds, we are finding that ISIS [Daesh] is regularly occupying medical facilities and placing civilians and staff there at risk of incoming attacks," Human Rights Watch (HRW) Deputy Middle East Director Lama Fakih said.
- Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq (File)© AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban
- Shiite fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces arrive in an area south of Mosul© AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
- Iraqi security forces members drive a military vehicle in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq December 9, 2016© REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
The eastern part of Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, which was captured by Daesh in June 2014, was liberated from the terrorists by Iraqi and US-led international coalition forces in late January 2017.
The military operation to retake Mosul started in October last year and is continuing.
