Russia Carries Out 5 Humanitarian Operations in Syrian Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia conducted five humanitarian operations in the Syrian city of Aleppo in the last 24 hours, delivering aid to 2,500 people, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Within 24 hours, Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in the Syrian Arab Republic carried out five humanitarian operations in the city of Aleppo… in the course of which 3.3 tonnes of bread were delivered to civilians," the bulletin of the Reconciliation Center read.

According to the document, 2,500 Syrians received aid.

The bulletin noted that no other country or international organization conducted a humanitarian operation in Syria in this period.