Register
02:17 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Destruction in Al Soukari, the last liberated district in Eastern Aleppo

    Inside Syria: What’s Really Happening on the Ground

    © Sputnik/ Mohamad Maruf
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    121120

    Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary speaks with Elizabeth Kucinich, former policy director at the Center for Food Safety, about her travels in Syria and about Western media’s misrepresentation of the situation on the ground, as well as how the US can learn about internal political reconciliation from countries in crisis.

    Kucinich has made six trips to Syria over the last decade, and asserts that mainstream US news outlets often omit elements in their reporting on the country. 

    "There’s not a civil war happening in Syria." she said on By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), "There may have been small uprisings at the beginning, but that has totally been infiltrated now by extremist groups, and much of the country has been taken over by them, and, sadly, our country and others are supporting them."

    ​She added that the ongoing Western narrative purporting nonstop tribal warfare in Syria is also false, explaining that, "Syria is being destroyed systematically city by city, town by town, dismantled quite literally. [There are] thousands of factories that have been dismantled, the pieces and parts being sold off and transported across the border into Turkey, and goodness knows where they’ve gone. So, this is not about a democracy movement, this is really about the installation of something far more sinister." 

    Kucinich also noted that Western reporters in Syria are often stationed in posh hotels in areas at a safe distance from the conflict, while receiving a news feed from outside of the country’s borders. She added that often news outlets will seek information from sources to suit their editorial bias, causing misinformation, and often outright fabrication, designed to support extremist groups allied with their views. 

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to a group of Belgian reporters in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 7, 2017, Syria
    © REUTERS/ SANA/Handout
    Belgian Parliamentarian to Sputnik: Mainstream Media Lying About Situation in Syria

    BAMN host Eugene Puryear pointed out how ongoing violence in Syria has been a "polarizing issue for the US anti war movement," asking, "Could this be a lever to start talking more about foreign policy issues in the progressive movement?"

    Kucinich suggested that she believes it is possible, but said that the US must abandon its pretence of noble intentions when intervening in conflicts abroad, when Washington’s involvement is, in truth, for the US national interest.

    "What the establishment in Washington is really being clever in doing, is taking the policy of a responsibility to protect citizens and civilians, and use that as a cover for going into war,"she said, offering Libya as an example of when the US helps to depose a leader, and then unorganized militant groups come in and fill that leadership void.

    She pointed out how the recent election of US President Donald Trump has caused the kind of division in the US that Kucinich says is prevented from happening in Syria by national pride and genuine unity, suggesting that a turn away from power dynamics and toward reconciliation is the best way forward.

    "There’s a question of where is one’s allegiance, is it to the party, or is it to the country? It has to be with the country, it can’t be about power politics, it’s got to be about what’s best for America, and what’s best for America is when we come together and try to make common sense decisions, and we try to move the country toward a vision, instead of trying to destroy one another over who is, and isn’t, in control."

    Related:

    Russia Registers Eight Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours
    Belgian Parliamentarian to Sputnik: Mainstream Media Lying About Syria
    Russia Registers 11 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours
    Water Supplies to Syria's Damascus From Wadi Barada Almost Restored
    Syrian Army Success Pushes West to Obtain Objective Info on Syria - Moscow
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, Syrian conflict, Free Syrian Army (FSA), United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok