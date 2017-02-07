Israel Law Legalizing West Bank Settlements to Have ‘Far Reaching’ Consequences

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Monday, the so-called Regulation Law was approved 60 to 52 despite the December UN Security Council resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the area.

"The Secretary-General deeply regrets the adoption of the so called "Regularisation bill" on 6 February by the Knesset. This bill is in contravention of international law and will have far reaching legal consequences for Israel," the spokesman said.

According to Dujarric, the secretary-general insists that any actions potentially impeding the two-state solution should be avoided and all key issues should be settled through direct negotiations "on the basis of relevant Security Council resolutions and mutual agreements".

On December 23, 2016, the UN Security Council voted 14-0, with the United States abstaining, to pass a resolution calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the areas.

However, in January, Israeli authorities approved the construction of thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank despite the resolution.