Amnesty International's Report Part of Information War Against Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Amnesty International rights group's report on alleged torture in one of the Syrian prisons prepared by the is just a part of the information war against the Syrian government, Chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Tuesday.

© AFP 2016/ STR Syrian MP Advises Amnesty Int'l to Tell Truth About Executions by Terrorists

Earlier on Tuesday, Amnesty International issued a report accusing the Syrian authorities of killing 13,000 people at the Saydnaya prison.

“This report seems to be a part of the information campaign against the Syrian authorities, which had triggered the civil war in the country in 2011,” Kosachev said.

He said that the accusations voiced by the watchdog were too serious to believe based on a report of only one organization.

Kosachev pointed out that Russia was aware of the problems that the Syrian democracy was facing. He also called on the Syrian government to ensure public access to detention facilities in order to repel the information attack.