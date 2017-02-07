Register
    Prison in Syria

    Amnesty International's Report Part of Information War Against Damascus

    Middle East
    Chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev called the Amnesty International rights group's report on alleged torture in one of the Syrian prisons "a part of the information campaign against the Syrian authorities."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Amnesty International rights group's report on alleged torture in one of the Syrian prisons prepared by the is just a part of the information war against the Syrian government, Chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Tuesday.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Syrian MP Advises Amnesty Int'l to Tell Truth About Executions by Terrorists
    Earlier on Tuesday, Amnesty International issued a report accusing the Syrian authorities of killing 13,000 people at the Saydnaya prison.

    “This report seems to be a part of the information campaign against the Syrian authorities, which had triggered the civil war in the country in 2011,” Kosachev said.

    He said that the accusations voiced by the watchdog were too serious to believe based on a report of only one organization.

    Kosachev pointed out that Russia was aware of the problems that the Syrian democracy was facing. He also called on the Syrian government to ensure public access to detention facilities in order to repel the information attack.

    Syrian MP Advises Amnesty Int'l to Tell Truth About Executions by Terrorists
    Note to President Trump: Torture and Syrian 'Safe Zones' are Wrong
    Mass Burials of Dozens of Tortured Syrians Found in Aleppo
    Syrian Troops Discover Bodies of Kids Tortured to Death by Terrorists in Aleppo
    Syrian crisis, Amnesty International, Konstantin Kosachev, Russia, Syria
      avatar
      AL
      Australia's premier anti-Trump propaganda news site news.com.au has the report front and centre in order to sway opinion down under - ‘SLAUGHTERHOUSE’: 13,000 are hanged at this human abattoir
