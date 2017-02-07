Register
20:13 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Prison

    Saudi Arabia Steps Up 'Ludicrous' Prosecutions of Political Dissidents

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    119002

    Saudi Arabia has stepped up arrests and prosecutions of dissidents and human rights advocates this year, and unlike other states in the region Riyadh doesn't even try to hide the political nature of the charges, Ahmed Benchemsi of Human Rights Watch told Radio Sputnik.

    On Monday Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that so far this year Saudi Arabia has increased arrests, prosecutions, and convictions of dissident authors and human rights advocates.

    In January, a Saudi court sentenced two prominent activists to long jail terms, accusing them of being in contact with international media and human rights organizations. The authorities jailed two others, one of whom remains in detention while under investigation, HRW reported.

    Ahmed Benchemsi, Advocacy and Communications Director for Human Rights Watch in the Middle East and North Africa, told Radio Sputnik that since 2011 at least 20 prominent activists and dissidents have been convicted by Saudi courts.

    The defendants were convicted of "ludicrous" offenses like participating in protests or communicating with media and human rights organizations, and received prison sentences of between ten and 15 years.

    "Pretty much all of them were tried in a special court, it's called the 'specialized criminal court,' and that is Saudi Arabia's terrorism tribunal. So, why would they try peaceful dissidents for communicating with media or human rights organizations in terrorism tribunals? This is a question that should be asked of the Saudi authorities," Benchemsi said.

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, US October 18, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Are Saudi Jihadis Entitled to a "Safe Zone"?
    Benchemsi said the defendants are pushing for human rights, democracy and accountability, "all type of ideas that should be absolutely normal to have in any country that expects freedom of speech, but that's not the case in Saudi Arabia, obviously."

    According to research from Canada-based Citizen Lab, the governments of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have acquired intrusion software that allowed them to hack into laptops and mobile devices in order to gather evidence about dissident activity.

    Rather than fabricating charges against dissidents, the Saudi authorities openly make charges against them such as, "communicating with the media," or "passing on information to human rights organizations," or "using social media to spread false information about the country."

    "They're not even trying to hide the fact that these are political trials. These trials are clearly intended to shut down the peaceful activism in the country," Benchemsi said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Gov't Can't Bury Its Head in Sand Forever': UK in Court Over Saudi Arms Sales
    Yemeni Rebels Kill Three Saudi Mercenaries in Sanaa Province
    Singapore Sentences Saudi Diplomat to Caning and Jail for Molesting Woman
    Tags:
    jail, dissident, conviction, trial, Human Rights Watch, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Hussite
      Trump is partially wrong about Iran being #1 terror state...Saudi Arabia man...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok