Syrian Army Hunts Down Terrorists Who Entered Latakia (VIDEO)

Syrian Army Hits Daesh Hard Near Aleppo

A source in the Syrian national defense forces told Sputnik Arabic that every day the al-Nusra Front terrorists suffer losses in manpower and materiel.

According to the source, his unit is tasked with tracking down the terrorists who penetrated Latakia from neighboring Idlib, and transmitting information to those in the Syrian artillery and air force.

The source said that the terrorists have begun to act very cautiously in the wake of several successful operations against jihadists launched by the Syrian Army earlier this year.

Scores of the terrorists were killed in these attacks, the source said, citing a jihadist missile launcher that was recently destroyed by Syrian government forces.

This video obtained by Sputnik Arabic shows a Syrian soldier obliterating a terrorist in Latakia with the help of a grenade launcher.

