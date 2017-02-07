Register
    In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, Syrian army soldiers fire their weapons during a battle with insurgents at the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo, Syria

    Syrian Army Hunts Down Terrorists Who Entered Latakia (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Syrian troops continue to fight al-Nusra Front terrorists in the country's seaside province of Latakia and have thwarted desperate jihadist efforts to launch a counteroffensive, according to Sputnik Arabic.

    Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad fire towards Daesh terrorists south of the town of Al-Bab, in the northern province of Aleppo. file photo
    © AFP 2016/ GEORGE OURFALIAN
    Syrian Army Hits Daesh Hard Near Aleppo
    A source in the Syrian national defense forces told Sputnik Arabic that every day the al-Nusra Front terrorists suffer losses in manpower and materiel.

    According to the source, his unit is tasked with tracking down the terrorists who penetrated Latakia from neighboring Idlib, and transmitting information to those in the Syrian artillery and air force.

    The source said that the terrorists have begun to act very cautiously in the wake of several successful operations against jihadists launched by the Syrian Army earlier this year.

    Scores of the terrorists were killed in these attacks, the source said, citing a jihadist missile launcher that was recently destroyed by Syrian government forces.

    This video obtained by Sputnik Arabic shows a Syrian soldier obliterating a terrorist in Latakia with the help of a grenade launcher.

