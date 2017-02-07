Russian Tu-22M3 Bombers Demoralize and Strike Fear Into Daesh in Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces' Tu-22M3 aircraft have carried out 36 sorties, during which they destroyed 34 terrorist facilities near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said Tuesday.

"An important role in undermining the combat capability and demoralization of Daesh troops was played by strikes of Russia's long-range aircraft in the area of ​​the city of Deir ez-Zor. Tu-22M3 aircraft made 36 sorties, during which 34 facilities of terrorists were destroyed. With active support of Russia's Aerospace Forces, the garrison of government troops in the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor has significantly improved its position," Rudskoi said.

YouTube/Russian Defence Ministry Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Lay Waste to Daesh in Deir ez-Zor

Daesh terrorists had surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast by mid-January.

Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians would be subjected to genocide and the local population could be completely wiped out.

The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege from Daesh since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen only receive food and humanitarian aid via air-drops. On January 30, the United Nations resumed aid deliveries after a two-week pause.