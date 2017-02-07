Russian Reconciliation Center Distributes 1,250 Tonnes of Food, Drugs in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has held 699 humanitarian actions, at which the population was provided with 1,250 tonnes of food and drugs, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said Tuesday.

