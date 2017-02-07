Syrian Army Success Pushes West to Obtain Objective Info on Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Parliamentarians from Belgium's Parti Populare and Vlaams Belang parties arrived in Syria for a working visit last week. On Monday, the lawmakers visited the Jibreen refugee camp in Aleppo as well as Russia's Hmeymim airbase.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

"The successes of the government troops have been pushing western politicians to obtain objective information about the situation in Syria first-hand. Following [a visit of] representatives of the French parliament, a group of Belgian lawmakers visited Aleppo last week. They saw with their own eyes what the western media chooses to be silent about," Rudskoi told a briefing.