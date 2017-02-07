'Deliberate Lie': Russian MoD Denies Reports of Airstrikes on Syria's Idlib

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the UK-based Reuters news agency reported that at least 15 people were killed in airstrikes carried out by "what were believed to be Russian jets."

"The Russian Aerospace Forces did not carry out yesterday, or this week, or even since the beginning of 2017 a single airstrike against the city of Idlib. All such reports are a deliberate lie," spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov 'Don't Become Victim of Perverse Info' About Russia's Operation in Syria al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.