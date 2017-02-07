Register
    Syrian flag in Damascus

    Syrian MP Advises Amnesty Int'l to Tell Truth About Executions by Terrorists

    The accusations by Amnesty International against the Syrian government of mass executions are "ridiculous" and the organization should better tell about public executions of civilians, carried out by terrorists and the so-called moderate opposition members near Damascus, Fares Shehabi, a member of the Syrian parliament, told Sputnik Tuesday.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the human rights group published a report, in which it accused the Syrian government of carrying out mass killings of up to 13,000 people in custody at Syria’s Saydnaya military prison.

    "These words are ridiculous. I would like to hear their allegations of executions [by radicals] in the eastern suburbs of Damascus before [militants’] retreat to Idlib. Over 100 people were executed, I would like Amnesty [International] to tell about the execution of civilian prisoners, servicemen and police officers, who were killed in cold blood. A number of executions have been recorded on camera," Shehabi said.

    He added that it was not the first time when the West was spreading a misleading information about Syria.

    The last time when the mass execution of civilians and war prisoners occurred in Syria was during the liberation of eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo. In January, militia representative told Sputnik that terrorists had executed prisoners either by a gunshot wound to the head or decapitation.

    In August 2013, an unprecedented chemical attack which killed nearly 1,500 civilians took place in Ghouta, a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus. Militants and the Syrian government blamed each other for the attack.
    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    EXCLUSIVE: Witness Reveals Who's to Blame for 2013 Ghouta Gas Attack in Syria
    Videos, showing the execution of civilians by the so-called moderate opposition members have regularly appeared on the Interned throughout the Syrian crisis, which has been ongoing since 2011.

    Amnesty International has been repeatedly criticized by some countries, including Russia, the United States and China, for spreading misleading information and acting as an instrument of propaganda and information wars.

    The human rights group describes itself as an independent organization free from government financing. At the same time, the watchdog reserves the right to take money from government agencies if they are allocated to educational projects in the human rights area. In this way, it receives funding from several international institutions and governments, including the US State Department, the UK authorities and the European Commission. According to media reports, substantial funds are allocated to the watchdog by US billionaire George Soros through his Open Society foundation.

    Old city of Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Life Returns to Areas of Aleppo Liberated by Syrian Army
    It is not the first time when the West accuses the Syrian government of human rights violations amid its fight against a wide range of opposition groups and terrorists, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), both outlawed in Russia and other countries worldwide. The United States and is allies are conducting anti-terror airstrikes in the country without the permission of the Syrian government.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad's response to 2015 accusations of prison detainee torture was that Damascus is ready for "unbiased and fair" way to verify the allegations. According to the Syrian leader, there is no verification of any alleged evidence that the Damascus authorities have been involved in the abuse of people in detention.

    Amnesty International, Fares Shehabi, Syria, Damascus
      Robert Klimenko
      Why do I always see the face of Soros in the shade behind all of these organizations? If not correct, his cabal is running most of these corrupt "human rights organizations".
