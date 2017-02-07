Yemeni Rebels Kill Three Saudi Mercenaries in Sanaa Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yemen rebel forces killed three Saudi-paid mercenaries in Sanaa province's Nihm district on Tuesday, local media reported, citing a military official.

According to the Saba news agency, the mercenaries were killed by a guided missile while being in a military vehicle.

The Yemeni conflict between Houthi forces that support former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and forces backing President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi has been ongoing since 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition, supported by the United States, has been fighting against Houthis since 2015 to re-install the Hadi government.